A Forest Middle School 8th grader is the 2022 Spartan Kids World Champion. Last month, Grayson West went to Florida to compete against 175 athletes from 12 countries on a 2-mile course with numerous obstacles. He was in second place toward the end of the race but then:

Grayson_spartan race :23

Grayson ended up winning by 3 seconds. Grayson is a member of the JF cross country team. Next year he hopes to defend his Title at the Spartan Kids World championships in the Bahamas.