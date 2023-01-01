Former Delegate Matt Farris Arrest in Campbell County Saturday

A former Republican representative of the 59th district was arrested on Saturday. Matt Farris was arrested by officers from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop on Saturday night and was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of a firearm, as well as violation of a protective order. Farris was acquitted of several felony charges by a jury earlier this month after being accused of malicious wounding and hit and run of his ex-girlfriend. Farris is due to be in Campbell County General District Court on Monday.