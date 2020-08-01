Former Liberty University spokesperson claims he was fired for speaking out

Former Liberty University communications director Scott Lamb claims he was fired from Liberty because he told school officials something they didn’t want to hear. Liberty faces a separate lawsuit from 12 women who claim the school enabled rape on campus and suppressed complaints of sexual assault and rape. Lamb told the Morningline that he was fired when he told school officials they were mishandling the investigation:

Liberty has denied Lamb’s claims that his firing was the result of that advice. Lamb has requested a jury trial and is seeking punitive damages.