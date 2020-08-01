Former middle school teacher pleads guilty to breaking into woman’s home, stealing clothing

A former middle school teacher and coach in Lyncburg pleaded guilty to burglary and petit larceny charges today – for allegedly breaking into his neighbor’s townhome and taking her underwear. Last May and June, prosecutors say 41-year-old Kevin Conway broke in 10 times through a window of his neighbor’s home until she discovered him there in a closet one day and chased him out before calling police. Conway told police he found his neighbor and her roommate attractive and enjoyed watching them. Conway was a math teacher and coach at Linkhorne Middle School at the time, and was put on administrative leave. Conway’s attorney told the court that at the time of the offense his client was “in a depressed state” Conway remains behind bars and is scheduled to be sentenced September 15th.