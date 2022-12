Associate head basketball coach of the Virginia Cavaliers, Jason Williford joins The Sportsline to preview the huge top five matchup between the Cougars and the Cavaliers, including if the long break for exams will help the team or disrupt their rhythm, provides an injury update on star guard Reece Beekman, and breaks down how, similarly to the ‘Hoos, the Cougars play great, physical, and intense defense and is expecting a low-scoring game as a result.