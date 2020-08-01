Four Lynchburg teens arrested for armed robbery

Four Lynchburg teenagers are behind bars after an armed robbery at the intersection of 4th and Jackson Streets yesterday afternoon around 330. Police say the teens forced a man and a woman from their car, robbed them and ran away. Police say shots were fired but no one was injured. Police found the teens quickly and found a bookbag with four guns in it. The teens, who are 14, 15, 16, and 17, all face numerous felony charges.

Here is the news release from Lynchburg Police:

Suspects in Custody after Armed Robbery at 4th and Jackson Streets

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested four juveniles after an armed robbery at the intersection of 4th and Jackson Streets this afternoon.

On October 7, 2021, at 3:33 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of 4th and Jackson Streets for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they determined that a man and woman had been robbed at gunpoint after being flagged down and forced from their car by a group of four individuals. The suspects stole items from the couple and from the couple’s vehicle before fleeing. Shots were fired during the incident but no one was injured.

Officers on scene located the suspects quickly and arrested four juvenile males in connection with the robbery. A bookbag that contained four firearms was recovered from one of the suspects.

A 17-year-old male is charged with: Robbery Grand larceny Use of firearm in commission of a felony

A 14-year-old male is charged with: Robbery Grand larceny Use of firearm in commission of a felony

A 15-year-old male is charged with: Robbery Grand larceny Use of firearm in commission of a felony

A 16-year-old male is charged with: Robbery Grand larceny Use of firearm in commission of a felony



This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.