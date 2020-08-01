Four male juveniles in custody; four handguns found after incident at River Ridge

Lynchburg Police say nobody was injured, but four teenaged boys were taken into custody and police seized four handguns after an incident at River Ridge Mall Saturday night. Just after 7pm, officers received 911 calls about a teenager brandishing a firearm outside the movie theatre. Andre Whitehead was there and told the Morningline the scene was chaotic as police investigated and parents confronted them:

Police say they released all other detainees than the four suspects. Of the four guns, one was confirmed stolen. Police also recovered an Airsoft Gun resembling an AR-15. They say charges are pending.