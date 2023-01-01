Four people killed in wreck on Interstate 81

Four people were killed in an early morning crash between an SUV and a tractor trailer on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County. State Police say an SUV pulling a U-Haul trailer was traveling north on I-81 when the vehicle lost control and spun into the path of a northbound tractor trailer. All four of the SUV’s passengers were killed. The wreck caused a secondary collision between more cars and another truck, but nobody was injured. The roadway was closed for hours right after the wreck. This crash is near the site of a crash Monday morning that involved close to 20 vehicles.