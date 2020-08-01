Four people shot at Timbers Apartments in Lynchburg

Four people were injured –two of them critically – in a shooting at the Timbers Apartments in Lynchburg last night. Police say two groups were shooting at each other in the parking lot around 9:30. Police found two of the victims there; two others fled in a car but called 911 not far away in the parking lot next to Joe Beans on Linkhorne Drive. Police questioned three people but haven’t arrested anyone. They say this was an isolated incident.

Here is the complete news release from Lynchburg Police:

Malicious Wounding at The Timbers Apartments



LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a malicious wounding incident that occurred at The Timbers Apartments, last night.

On January 18, 2023, at 9:27 p.m., LPD officers were called to 3320 Old Forest Road, The Timbers Apartments, for reports of shots fired. While officers were responding to the scene, a 911 caller reported someone had been shot.

Initial investigation indicates that two groups of people were shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. Two subjects, one adult male and one adult female fled the scene in a vehicle, later calling 911 from the 2800-block of Linkhorne Drive. Both subjects had been struck by gunfire at The Timbers Apartments. They were transported by Lynchburg Fire Department (LFD) medics to Lynchburg General Hospital (LGH), for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Two additional subjects were also struck by gunfire during this incident. They were located at the scene of the shooting, The Timbers Apartments. Both subjects are adult males and were transported by LFD medics to LGH for treatment of serious injuries. They are listed in critical condition.

LPD Criminal Investigations and Forensic Units responded to assist with the investigation.

Three additional subjects have been detained by LPD for questioning, however no arrests have been made as of the time of this release.

This appears to be an isolated incident and LPD is not seeking any suspects, at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing, any additional information will be provided as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

