Framatome breaks ground on $50 million expansion in Lynchburg, Va.

April 25, 2024 – Representatives from Framatome were joined today by local dignitaries to break ground on the $50 million expansion of its Mill Ridge Road facility located in Lynchburg, Va. As one of three locations in Lynchburg, Framatome’s Operational Center of Excellence employees provide specialized training and tooling to service and maintain North America’s reliable nuclear plant operations and develops solutions for advanced and small modular reactors.

“Today’s groundbreaking embodies the heart of Framatome’s vision of high-performing people and technologies for safe and competitive nuclear power plants in the US and worldwide,” said Catherine Cornand, senior executive vice president of Framatome’s Installed Base Business Unit. “Continuous development of our facilities and our teams’ skills represent our commitment to customers and the nuclear industry as we stand ready to meet the world’s growing clean energy demand.”

Framatome‘s expansion at the Mill Ridge Road location, is also complemented by modernizations to its facilities on Old Forest Road and Mount Athos Road. These investments build on over half a century of collaboration from local and state leaders and support U.S. utilities. They are critical for the sustainability of the existing fleet and the advancement of nuclear energy.

“The journey to a sustainable energy future is a collective endeavor that requires passion and commitment from our employees, as well as unwavering support from communities and government officials,” said Craig Ranson, executive vice president of the Installed Base Business Unit at Framatome in North America. “Today is a significant milestone in our growth fueled by government investment and inspired by the need for carbon-free energy solutions.”

“Framatome is one of our oldest and most impactful corporate citizens – and this investment in the City of Lynchburg cements our position as a leading nuclear technology hub in the United States,” said Wynter Benda, Lynchburg City Manager. “The City is proud to champion this expansion to bring opportunities for all of our residents and to attract and cultivate talent from across the region and the nation.”

The comprehensive project on Mill Ridge Road includes expanding Framatome’s current footprint to accommodate over 500 new employees, refurbishing its nuclear training center to support the next generation of small and advanced reactor technologies, modernizing existing office spaces and conference rooms, and increasing capacity for an innovation and design school.