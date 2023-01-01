Framatome to expand in Lynchburg and add 515 new jobs

Framatome to Expand Operations in the Lynchburg Region

Adding 515 New Jobs & $49.4 Million in Capital Investment

Lynchburg, VA – Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Framatome, a national leader in nuclear energy, would expand its operations in the Lynchburg region. The expansion will add more than 515 new direct jobs and $49.4 million in capital investment. The expansion will also create many high-skill, high-wage new jobs which are expected to pay a $105,000 average annual salary.

Framatome, has a strong presence in the U.S. nuclear energy market, helping power 36 million American homes. As a reliable partner with a long history of proven performance, they focus on servicing and fueling the U.S. operating nuclear fleet, supporting secondary license renewal as well as new nuclear reactor development, and advancing the future of nuclear energy here and abroad. Framatome and its predecessor organizations have been serving the nuclear energy industry in the United States since the 1950s. Over this time, they have serviced every nuclear energy facility in the United States.

Framatome will invest $49.4 million to expand, modernize, and enhance its facility in the City of Lynchburg to meet increased demand for the servicing of extended life nuclear power plants and the servicing and production of advanced small modular reactors.

This move strengthens Framatome’s already strong presence in the Lynchburg region. Framatome has operated in the Lynchburg region for more than 50 years. In 2018, Framatome moved their North American corporate headquarters from Charlotte, North Carolina to Lynchburg to act as the central hub for Framatome’s more than 2,300 North American employees. Currently, Framatome has three operational sites in Lynchburg: the Fuel, Installed Base, and Instrumentation and Control (I&C) business units – as well as corporate functions – which employ more than 1,300 people on Old Forest Road, Mt. Athos Road. and Mill Ridge Road.

In May of this year, Framatome also announced the relaunch of the Nuclear Technology Academy, in partnership with Central Virginia Community College (CVCC), with a $400K investment to educate local students to become nuclear technicians.

“We are proud to have Framatome in our region and even prouder they have chosen to continue to invest in the Lynchburg region,” said Paul Denham, Chair of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance Board of Directors & President of Southern Air Inc. “Framatome is a trusted national leader in nuclear energy, and we are so thankful they continue to see the value of our region’s talent and resources. Their commitment shows why Lynchburg is truly America’s nuclear city.”

This project was highly competitive with other potential sites being considered nationally in North Carolina and Pennsylvania. The City of Lynchburg Office of Economic Development & Tourism and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked hard to ensure Framatome saw the value of keeping their expansion local. Governor Youngkin approved a $5 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Lynchburg with this project.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to Marjette Upshur and the entire team at the City of Lynchburg Office of Economic Development & Tourism for spearheading this project,” added Megan Lucas, CEO & Chief Economic Development Officer of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. “They, along with VEDP, were instrumental in working with Framatome to secure this expansion for our region. We are glad to support their work on behalf of the Lynchburg region and applaud Framatome for their decision to reinvest here. We expect the new jobs they create will also create many more in our region to support them.”

According to a report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), for every new direct job created in the nuclear energy sector there are 1.25 indirect jobs created. Indirect jobs are those created that support a direct job, including supply chain roles and part-time roles in hospitality, food, and other services. With over 515 direct jobs being created by Framatome, it’s possible another 644 indirect jobs will be created in our region by this expansion.

Support for Framatome’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative launched in 2019 by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. The program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.