Franklin County authorities search for missing woman

VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A CRITICALLY MISSING ADULT ALERT ON BEHALF OF FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ON OCTOBER 25, 2022 AT 2145 HOURS.

THE FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS LOOKING FOR VERONICA MAXWELL JONES, RACE: BLACK, SEX: FEMALE, AGE: 55 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT: 5’9″, WEIGHT: 200 lbs., WITH BROWN EYES, AND BLACK HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN ON OCTOBER 25, 2022, AT 1620 HOURS ON 3700 BLOCK OF COLONIAL TURNPIKE WALKING TOWARD MITCHELLS INC. SHE WAS POSSIBLY WEARING JEANS, A BIG BLUE COAT AND A YELLOW BACKPACK. SHE ALSO HAD AN IDENTIFICATION BAND ON HER WRIST FROM A RECENT HOSPITAL VISIT.

HER DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HER HEALTH AND SAFETY AS DETERMINED BY THE INVESTIGATING AGENCY.

PLEASE CONTACT THE FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE [24/7 PHONE] WITH ANY INFORMATION REGARDING HER WHEREABOUTS AT 540-483-3000.