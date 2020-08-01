FREE concert: “Holidays with the LSO” Dec. 19

Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert to be offered FREE online

LYNCHBURG – The Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra (LSO) popular annual concert “Holidays with the LSO”, will be offered FREE online on Saturday, December 19, at 7:30 PM.

Originally scheduled to be performed before a live audience, this concert has pivoted to an online-only performance, due to recent changes in COVID-19 government restrictions. “We’re making this special concert available to watch online at no charge, as our 2020 gift to the community”, said LSO Executive Director Mike Lewis.

Concert selections will include popular season songs and symphonic music performed by LSO musicians, and this year will also include the Bells of the Blue Ridge, a local handbell choir. Lynchburg’s favorite Santa, known as Old Fuzzy Face, will also take part in this fun program.

The link to view this concert will be made available on LSO social media pages, and on the LSO website at www.lynchburgsymphony.org