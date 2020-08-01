FREE ICE CREAM: Gleaning for the World, Mr. Goodies partner for “SHARE-a-BEAR-a-THON” Sept. 9th

Give a bear, receive free ice cream – on National Teddy Bear Day, September 9:

SHARE-a-BEAR-a-THON presented by Gleaning For The World and Mister Goodies

September 7, 2021 | CONCORD, VA: National Teddy Bear Day – September 9th – is a day to celebrate Teddy Bears! Teddy bears, and stuffed animals of all sorts, bring joy to children all around the world.

In celebration of National Teddy Bear Day on September 9, Gleaning For The World is partnering with Mister Goodies (Timberlake Road location) to collect as many stuffed animals as they can, during this year’s SHARE-a-BEAR-a-THON. Mister Goodies is offering a free ice cream cone to any person who donates a stuffed animal to the Teddy Bear Brigade that evening from 5pm until 9pm.

More specifically, anyone who donates one new or gently used stuffed animal at the SHARE-a-BEAR-a-THON event will receive a ticket for one free ice cream cone. Anyone who donates three or more stuffed animals can receive any Mister Goodies menu item for free.

All tickets must be redeemed during the SHARE-a-BEAR-a-THON event on September 9, between 5pm and 9pm. There is no limit on the number of stuffed animals you can donate, however, there is a limit of one free ice cream per donor.

All of the stuffed animals collected during this year’s SHARE-a-BEAR-a-THON will be given to local Concord-based organization, Gleaning For The World, which collects new and gently-used stuffed animals, year-round, as part of their Teddy Bear Brigade program.

Through this program, stuffed animals are given to children whose homes and lives have been turned upside down whenever natural disaster strikes. Sometimes, a child’s favorite toy or stuffed animal may disappear in a storm, or even worse, a parent or loved one may have been hurt or killed. A stuffed animal will provide comfort to a child when they need it most.

Gleaning For The World also sends stuffed animals on their international shipping containers to children living in poverty, in orphanages, or in refugee camps. The organization distributes approximately 35,000 stuffed animals to children each year through their Teddy Bear Brigade.

“This is our second year celebrating National Teddy Bear Day with our friends at Mister Goodies. We are so grateful for their partnership in helping us collect stuffed animals for children facing difficult circumstances all around the world,” Gleaning’s president, Jeane Smiley-Mason said. “We are also thankful for those who gave during last year’s Share-A-Bear-A-Thon and we hope this event grows larger every year!”

If you are ready to give your gently-used or brand new stuffed animals a new home, stop by Mister Goodies’ ice cream truck on Thursday, September 9 from 5pm until 9pm. Drop your stuffed animals off at Gleaning’s truck in the parking lot, and visit Mister Goodies’ truck for your free ice cream!

