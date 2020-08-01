Free Night at the National D-Day Memorial

Memorial’s Annual “No Excuse Night” is August 13





Bedford, VA – The National D-Day Memorial will keep the gates open for an after-hours community event on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 5PM – 8PM. “No Excuse Night” is a chance to experience the Memorial for the first time or see what’s new since your last visit.

Docents stationed throughout the site will provide information and answer questions about the Memorial and D-Day as guests stroll the grounds at their leisure.

No tickets or registration required. The event is rain or shine. The site is cleared during thunderstorms.

“No Excuse Night” is held annually during the national “Spirit of ‘45” weekend to commemorate the end of World War II. Learn more about this and other upcoming events at dday.org.