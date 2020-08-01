FULL SHOW: The Morningline 03/17/21

Today’s Big 3: Atlanta massage parlor shootings, Northam restores voting rights for former felons, and it’s St. Patrick’s Day!

6 AM Hour: Throughout the hour we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, corned beef, and the Small Business Development Center (Megan Lucas with the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance provides more information), and we discuss a couple who handcuffed themselves to one another for 3 months

7 AM Hour: Christian DePaul with DePaul Wealth Management talked about helping you in different stages of life whether you’re concerned about student loans, buying a house, or your retirement plans, Beale’s Brewery in Bedford gets back at a troll in the best way possible, Shaun Spencer-Hester joins the program for a special segment celebrating local women to talk about the contributions her grandmother Anne Spencer gave to the Lynchburg area

8 AM Hour: Senator Amanda Chase is running for the Republican nomination for Governor of Virginia, she joins the program to share why she is running as the “loud mouth conservative”, and State Farm agents Kim Gardner & Chip Harvey talk about auto & home insurance as things start to get back to normal