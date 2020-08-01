FULL SHOW: The Morningline 03/19/21

Big 3: People asking for the Atlanta massage parlor shootings to be a hate crime, US is sending vaccines to Canada and Mexico, and a preview of the NCAA tourney

6 AM Hour: We celebrate Brian’s birthday, laughter, and chocolate-caramel MMMM!

7 AM Hour: Lynchburg City School board meeting update on virtual learning procedures; Lynchburg firefighter Marty Misjuns is under fire from LGBTQ group for posting a cartoon on Facebook

8 AM Hour: Ted Delaney with the Lynchburg Museum System helps us Celebrate Lynchburg Area Women by talking about women’s suffrage and the local angle, Scot McCarthy with StyleWise Partners previews this Saturday’s “Mind Your Business” featuring MidState Cyber, and “Friday Five” featured songs with the word “free” in the title in honor of prisoners’ freedoms