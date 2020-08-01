FULL SHOW: The Morningline 03/26/2021

Mari, Brian, and Anthony talk about Biden’s News Conference. the craziness of White Veganism, as well as legalizing Marijuana quicker in Virginia.

The Big 3: Tornadoes in the South, Biden’s News Conference, and Lynchburg moving into 1C!

6AM: Mari and Brian talked about the tornadoes in the south and Biden’s News Conference.

7AM: Mari, Brian, and Anthony talk about the absurdity that is “White Veganism”, and former Louisiana Senator, Dr. John Fleming, joins to analyze President Biden’s News Conference.

8AM: Mari and Brian talk about Governor Northam’s plan to get marijuana legalized by July 1st, Andy Young drops by to preview the weekend shows, The Friday Five, and Twitter ruins everything closes the show!