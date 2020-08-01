FULL SHOW: The Morningline 03/29/21

Big 3: Immigration & unaccompanied minors, Virginia Beach weekend shooting, and legalization of marijuana in Virginia

6 AM Hour: listeners share their favorite hitch hiking stories, we celebrate Vietnam veterans and mom-and-pops

7 AM Hour: Brian Kilmeade is fired up this morning about immigration; and Washington Post political writer Norm Leahy weighs in on the Virginia parole board being “drunk with power” and marijuana legalization in the state

8 AM Hour: We dive further into the Virginia Beach shooting while listeners continue to share stories about hitch hiking; Plug Away Monday features Monty Wheeler with Mountain View Methodist Church about their Easter event, Tony Quaranta the Director of “Nana’s Naughty Knickers” opening this weekend, and Chelsea Moran with Goodwill & an upcoming virutal job fair; Lastly (but DEFINITELY not least) Animals with Ashley features the goodest boy who stopped traffic to save his human & a thieving Pitbull gets his unicorn after all