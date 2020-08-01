FULL SHOW: The Morningline 03/30/21

Big 3: Derek Chauvin trial underway, Virginia Beach shooting update, and Biden wants us to keep masking

6 AM Hour: we discuss hazing & frats, returning to movie theaters, and we celebrate doctors, pencils with maps inside of them, allergies in the park, and turkey necks!

7 AM Hour: COVID & shame (have you been thoroughly shamed this pandemic?), Purple Door Catering Owner and Gourmet Chef Michelle Ayers talks about her participation in the Favorite Chef contest which benefits Feeding America.

8 AM Hour: Movie critic Mike Mayo discusses the new “Godzilla vs. Kong”; Scott Bucker with Jersey Mikes Subs talks about their Day of Giving benefitting Habitat for Humanity with Donna Vincent; and we preview our new “Cancel This” segment with a Captain Underpants spin-off under fire for the cultural appropriation of Asians