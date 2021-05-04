FULL SHOW: The Morningline 04/05/21

Big 3: MLB pulls All-Star Game out of Georgia over voting laws, Capitol attack, and Rozdilski appears to be off-the-hook

6 AM: We learn that this whole situation with George Floyd may have never occurred if only Cher had been there. Also “Gypseys, Tramps, & Thieves” is Brian’s favorite song. We also celebrate Gold Star Spouses, deep dish pizza, caramel, first contact, and going for broke!

7 AM: Brian Kilmeade gives his take on kids coming across the border and the “vaccine passport”; our political analyst Norm Leahy discusses the upcoming convention for Republicans running for Governor in 2021 in Virginia & the budget surplus

8 AM: State Senator Steve Newman plays “Ask the Senator”: the parole board scandal, upcoming veto session, legalization of marijuana in Virginia, and the Republican convention for the gubernatorial election in Virginia; Brad with Curtains, Blinds & Bath (or #CurtainsBlindsAndBrad) is bringing in a secret item(hint, it’s a pillow) and discusses being family owned and operated and what’s most popular this time of year (throwing shade!); and lastly, “Godzilla vs. Kong” is the biggest box office hit this pandemic