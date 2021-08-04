FULL SHOW: The Morningline 04/08/21

Big 3: Recreational marijuana will be legal in Virginia on July 1st, update on the Chauvin trial, and a South Carolina shooting leaves 5 dead (including children)

6 AM Hour: Mari is on a well-deserved vacation! Brian and Ashley try to hold down the fort and discuss the legalization of marijuana, Joe Machin (the III!), and an update on Tiger Woods’ crash. They also celebrate National Alcohol Screening Day, empanadas, being thankful, and zoos!

7 AM: A surprise guest appearance from our friend Kenny Shelton! Kenny and Brian discuss the legalization of marijuana with listeners. State Senator Steve Newman joins the program to discuss Governor Northam’s decision to push legalization up to 2021 and an amendment to Virginia’s parole board budget

8 AM: City Councilman Jeff Helgeson discusses a proposed pay increase for city employees and 2022’s fiscal year budget; Listeners continue to weigh in on the legalization of marijuana in Virginia, & the newest COVID shortage will surprise you!