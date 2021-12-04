FULL SHOW: The Morningline 04/12/21

Big 3: Minneapolis riots, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago speech, Lynchburg Police department vehicle collisions (yes, plural)

6 AM Hour: Good news! Shaq may buy your next engagement ring! Listeners weigh in on the Derek Chauvin trial, and we celebrate Brian’s big wind, grilled cheese sandwiches, and NOT licorice

7 AM: Brian Kilmeade discusses Trump’s comments at Mar-a-Lago; our political analyst Norm Leahy breaks down Virginia’s 2021 gubernatorial election as rumors swirl that Denver Riggleman may run as an independent & he comments on the legalization of marijuana in Virginia; and Windsor police vs. a black Army officer

8 AM: LPD cops keep crashing into each other (what you gonna do when they come for you?), a Giles county teacher is under fire over “insensitive” remarks made in email, listeners give their take on the situation; Plug-Away Monday features Mike Lewis with Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra and their upcoming production of “Peter and the Wolf”; and coughing Karen gets what she deserves