FULL SHOW: The Morningline 04/19/21

Big 3: Chauvin trial final arguments are today, ½ of adults in America starting to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and Liberty University is suing Jerry Falwell Jr.

6 AM Hour: the inspector general is under fire (per a secret recording), we celebrate (or honor) the OKC bombing of 95, garlic, amaretto, and the wonderful invention of the dryer, and we want to hear your thoughts on publicly shaming your children

7 AM Hour: Brian Kilmeade weighs in on the Derek Chauvin trial & adults getting their vaccines, Norm Leahy helps us dive deeper into the parole board & inspector general debacle as well as where gubernatorial candidates are with raising funds for their campaigns, and Matthew McConaughey running for Governor of Texas

8 AM Hour: Andre Whitehead joins us live from Minneapolis, Minnesota to set the scene around the Derek Chauvin trial as final arguments are heard today, we dive deeper into what’s going on with the Falwells and Liberty University, and Plug Away Monday features Heather Alto of the Central Virginia Business Coalition talking about their Putt-Putt open to benefit education and we announce that the Morningline will be participating in Beacon of Hope’s 2021 Quarn-a-ment (cornament)!