FULL SHOW: The Morningline 04/22/21

Big 3: Updates on the Columbus shooting of a 16-year-old girl, it’s Earth Day (which film are you going to watch?), and LeVar Burton to host Jeopardy!

6 AM Hour: Listeners weigh in on the Chauvin trial and a deleted tweet by LeBron James; We celebrate Earth Day, girl scout leaders, jelly beans, and teaching your children to work & save!

7 AM Hour: Babylon Bee presents non-lethal alternatives to policing methods; Paul Whitten with Whitten Funeral Home discussed FEMA policy changes could see some being reimbursed for funeral expenses and the important of pre-planning; A PSA from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office about the legalization of marijuana (stay off the devil’s lettuce!)

8 AM Hour: VP & Community Development Officer Trae Watkins with Bank of the James spoke on the importance of serving underserved local communities and graduating from VMI with a degree in psychology; Professor of Entomology at Virginia Tech Eric Day talked about the invasion of Brood X (the cicadas are coming! the cicadas coming!); Brad with Curtains, Blinds & Bath joins the studio (without pillows) to talk about their ongoing sale on sun shades!