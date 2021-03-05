FULL SHOW: The Morningline 05/03/21

Big 3: non-fatal shooting at James Crossing Apartments over the weekend, Caitlyn Jenner opposes trans girls participation in girls’ sports, and the minimum wage has gone up in Virginia

6 AM Hour: Listeners weigh in on the minimum wage increase and we celebrate Melanoma Monday, garden meditation, the paranormal, Arby’s??, and specially-abled pets

7 AM Hour: Delegate Kirk Cox, running for Governor of VA, joins the program to talk about strategizing for the upcoming convention (May 8) & gives his take on current state issues including limiting the governor’s emergency powers, “racist math” kerfuffle, the legalization of marijuana, and the parole board; Brian Kilmeade weighs in on Senator Tim Scott’s response to Biden’s first speech to Congress, how conservatives against Trump could face backlash in the future, and possible 2024 presidential candidates; Our political analyst Norm Leahy shares his take on Senator Amanda Chase getting her 2nd amendment on, strategies for Saturday’s unassembled convention, and the future of Ralph Northam

8 AM Hour: Listeners continue to share their thoughts on Amanda Chase’s road rage incident; We talk about Jerry Falwell Jr. inviting some LU students to his farm for the “real graduation”; Plug-Away Monday features Point of Honor upcoming family-friendly performances and Jan Robey with Concerned Women for America plugs their upcoming event in Downtown Bedford for National Day of Prayer; and history was made at the 147th Kentucky Derby