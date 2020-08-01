FULL SHOW: The Morningline 05/17/21

Big 3: Mask mandates lifted in Virginia, Colonial Pipeline update, “mass casualty” clown car crash in Forest

6 AM Hour: Listeners weigh in on the mask mandates/mask shaming, and updates out of Israel. We celebrate graduation tassels, pack ratting, Idaho, cherry cobbler and walnuts! And we share another reason you should hate Jeff Bezos

7 AM Hour: Brian Kilmeade weighs in on the Israel rockets and comments about “unmasked people” being “a threat” by Rachel Maddow; people were left hanging in mid-air for two hours on an Arizona roller coaster (it’s all part of the fun!); our political analyst Norm Leahy gives his take on the Virginia GOP gubernatorial ticket

8 AM Hour: Tim Tebow at LU’s graduation and we pose the question if you like the idea of limited attendance at graduations; Listeners share graduation stories, traditions, and pranks; Plug Away Monday features Wende Gaylor with the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce for “Chat & Cheers” at Beale’s Brewery