FULL SHOW: The Morningline 05/20/21

Big 3: Capitol riot/protest commission votes to investigate January 6th, Adrianne Bennett is not a judge right now, Kroger changes mask policy

6 AM Hour: Ways to get a pipeline protester out of her van; Listeners weigh in on the capitol riot commission & news about SCHEV member resigning from VMI; We celebrate red sneakers (deadly allergy awareness), being millionaires, picking strawberries, and rescue dogs!

7 AM Hour: We attempt to discuss critical race theory, but Real Ron and George incite other listeners to weigh in on the capitol riot/protest commission. Also – are UFOs real??

8 AM Hour: Jim Talian is overseeing the Main Street Renewal Project in Downtown Lynchburg. He joins the program to give a recap of the restoration so far and what is still to come; Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to only give interviews to journalists of color; Mark Dalton with Terry VW Subaru give us an update on the 2021 VW ID.4 electric car & how the chip shortage continues to affect inventory – he also weighs in on ways to ask someone their age without asking their age