FULL SHOW: The Morningline 05/24/21

Big 3: A man in Lynchburg drove his car into the river and “held himself hostage”, Phil Mickelson wins the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, and a Lynchburg driver drove into the museum

6 AM Hour: Listeners Allen and Travis share different views of the man in the river – Andre Whitehead joins us live from location with an update; we celebrate Yucatan shrimp, aviation maintenance technicians, brothers, Wyoming, scavenger hunts & escargot!

7 AM Hour; Brian Kilmeade weighs in on the January 6th commission; Andre Whitehead, live on location where a man drove into the river gives us another update; our political analyst Norm Leahy talks Virginia politics as it announced Amanda Chase will not run as an independent for Governor and following a call for some community colleges to change their names

8 AM Hour: half of a graduating class will be unable to walk for graduation due to a prank involving plastic forks; Plug Away Monday features Margie Wiedner with the Jefferson Choral Society previewing their “How Can I Keep From Singing?” event in June & Jen Thomson with the Bedford Museum & Genealogical Society talks about a scavenger hunt they are hosting this summer!; Also, now may be your last chance to listen to “Charlie Bit My Finger”!