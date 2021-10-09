FULL SHOW: The Morningline Special 9/11 Program

On this special edition of “The Morningline” we reflected on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and brought you LIVE coverage from Forest Rotary Club’s Field of Honor

6 AM Hour: Forest Rotary Club’s Gary Hostutler discusses the honor of putting on this annual event at ACS on Graves Mill Road; Sgt. Brian Moore shared his story of being a high school history teacher when the attacks occurred & how he ended up serving three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and receiving a Purple Heart; listeners share what they will never forget about that fateful day

7 AM Hour: Members of Lynchburg Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team were deployed to assist with water rescues and flash flooding in far Southwest Virginia – they discuss how they maintain a team that is capable of being deployed throughout the country; John Scott, currently with Fox News Weekend, anchored 9/11 coverage for over 8 hours on the day of the attacks. He discusses the day with Brian; 97-year-old Ralph Lerz was a WWII veteran who shares great stories of coming to the United State from Germany and serving in the Navy in WWII

8 AM Hour: Army Major General Scott West was an army colonel on the day the planes hit – he now lives in Appomattox and will be giving the keynote address at the Field of Honor 9/11 observance; Tim Wilson shares how his father Sanford Wilson was proud of his service and had a flag at the field every year – now there is a memorial in its place; Jeannine shares her experience of 9/11 and we wish WWII Army Air Corps Veteran Tom Bloyd a very happy 96th birthday; and last but not least Stone Cold Steve Bozeman talks about the special 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony happening today at Noon at Monument Terrace

We want to thank ALL of our heroes, past and present, for their service and commitment to this country — today and every day. We will never forget this day in history and those who risked & sacrificed their lives. Thank you!