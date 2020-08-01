FULL SHOW: The Morningline 04/26/21

Big 3: One person is dead after a fall from Riverside Park railroad trestle, the Oscars is still racist?, and Tim Tebow will deliver the keynote address at Liberty University’s commencement

6 AM Hour: pink moon will appear tonight, the battle of the Joshes, and we celebrate birds, South Dakota, dissertations, kids & pets, pretzels, and the Richter scale!

7 AM Hour: Brian Kilmeade discusses Bidens approval rating; The debut of our new segment “Tik-Talk” features a cop mocking LeBron James; Norm Leahy talks about recent news that Orthodox Jews will be unable to vote absentee in Virginia’s GOP convention on Sabbath Day, Virginia races, & Northam’s endorsements

8 AM Hour: Listeners weigh in on our newly incited Brian-fight (Brian Weigand, Brian Moore, or Brian Kilmeade??) as well as the Riverside Park railroad trestle; Plug-Away for Non-Profits features Emily Rosenberger with the Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Virginia; Andre Whitehead reports on the Riverside Park railroad trestle tragedy; “Tell Me Something Good” features balloons, cute children, and a tiny dog!