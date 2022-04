On this edition of The Sportsline, former Golf Channel host Gary Williams joins us to preview the Masters and if Tiger will play, David Teel of the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Wes Durham of the ACC Network drop by to talk all things college basketball, including the Final Four results and upcoming National Title game, and Clay Campbell of Martinsville Speedway discusses NASCAR’s trip to the paperclip and Dale Jr.’s return + Monday Mourning focuses on basketball and wrestling.