Gas prices continue decline in Virginia

Average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Prices in Virginia are 26.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 25.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia was priced at $2.81/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.48/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.81/g while the highest was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.48/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/g today. The national average is up 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 59.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

October 3, 2021: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g) October 3, 2020: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g) October 3, 2019: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g) October 3, 2018: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g) October 3, 2017: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g) October 3, 2016: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g) October 3, 2015: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g) October 3, 2014: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g) October 3, 2013: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g) October 3, 2012: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $3.23/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.23/g.

Richmond- $3.19/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.21/g.

West Virginia- $3.39/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.42/g.

“With gas prices continuing to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes, the national average saw its second straight weekly rise. But at the same time, areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast have continued to see declines as the the nation experiences sharp differences in trends between regions,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some West Coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply, which fell to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket. While I’m hopeful there will eventually be relief, prices could go a bit higher before cooling off. In addition, OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further.”

