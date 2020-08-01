Gas prices continue decline in Virginia

Average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen 16.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.29/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Prices in Virginia are 54.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.32/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 10.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.54 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia was priced at $3.25/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.99/g, a difference of $2.74/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.25/g while the highest was $5.99/g, a difference of $2.74/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51/g today. The national average is down 47.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.35/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

July 18, 2021: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g) July 18, 2020: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g) July 18, 2019: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g) July 18, 2018: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g) July 18, 2017: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g) July 18, 2016: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g) July 18, 2015: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g) July 18, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g) July 18, 2013: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g) July 18, 2012: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)