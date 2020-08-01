Gas prices continue to fall in Virginia

Average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen 11.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.99/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Prices in Virginia are 43.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 18.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia was priced at $2.53/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.96/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.53/g while the highest was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.96/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09/g today. The national average is down 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 20.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

December 19, 2021: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g) December 19, 2020: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g) December 19, 2019: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g) December 19, 2018: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g) December 19, 2017: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g) December 19, 2016: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g) December 19, 2015: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g) December 19, 2014: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g) December 19, 2013: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.20/g) December 19, 2012: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $3.00/g, down 9.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.09/g.

Richmond- $2.94/g, down 14.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.08/g.

West Virginia- $3.13/g, down 12.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.25/g.

“The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the decline should take the national average under $3 per gallon in the next week or so, it is soon likely to fade as oil prices have held in the $70 per barrel range. But while the declines for gasoline may fade, diesel prices still have considerable ground to cover, and could fall another 50 cents or more in the weeks ahead. Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.