Gas prices still on the rise in Virginia

Average gasoline prices in Virginia have risen 24.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.88/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Prices in Virginia are 60.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.95/g higher than a year ago.

The price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.50 per gallon.

Here is the entire new release from GasBuddy:

– Average gasoline prices in Virginia have risen 24.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.88/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Prices in Virginia are 60.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.95/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.50 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia was priced at $4.31/g yesterday while the most expensive was $6.35/g, a difference of $2.04/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $4.31/g while the highest was $6.35/g, a difference of $2.04/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.01/g today. The national average is up 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.94/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

June 13, 2021: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g) June 13, 2020: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g) June 13, 2019: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g) June 13, 2018: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g) June 13, 2017: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g) June 13, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g) June 13, 2015: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g) June 13, 2014: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g) June 13, 2013: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g) June 13, 2012: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $4.65/g, up 17.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.48/g.

Richmond- $4.94/g, up 29.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.65/g.

West Virginia- $4.90/g, up 27.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.63/g.

“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation’s 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on a small fraction of U.S. gasoline stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.

SOURCE GasBuddy