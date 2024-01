Riverside Veterinary Hospital’s Jamin Chenault joined us on The HOME Show to talk about getting your house ready for a new pet as discussed in the “Barkitecture” article in the Holiday/Winter issue of HOME magazine. He talked about steps to taking before adopting a pet, tips on chewing, potty & crate training, household dangers, and services Riverside offers

Referenced article: www.cvhomemag.com/barkitecture/