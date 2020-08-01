Gleaning for the World accepting donations for earthquake victims

The Concord-based relief agency Gleaning for the World is helping victims of the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last week. More than 30,000 are dead and millions more are now homeless. Gleaning For The World is accepting financial donations to support partners in the region who are providing aid to the victims. You can visit gftw.org to make a financial donation.

