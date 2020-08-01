Gleaning for the World accepts donations for Mississippi tornado relief

The Concord –based relief agency Gleaning for the World is responding to Friday’s tornado near Rolling Fork, Mississippi which officials say is one of the deadliest tornados ever recorded in the state. The death toll stands at 26 and is likely to rise, and the tornado left thousands of residents homeless. Gleaning will be collecting disaster relief items in front of Sam’s Club in Lynchburg on Tuesday, March 28 and Wednesday, March 29, from 10am until 6pm each day. Items include nonperishable foods, bottled water, hygiene items, and pet food. You can also donate financially at their secure website, GFTW.org.

Here is more information from Gleaning for the World:

Gleaning to help Mississippi Residents after EF-4 Tornado

March 27, 2023 | CONCORD, VA: On Friday, a devastating and rare EF-4 tornado struck near Rolling Fork, Mississippi. It quickly and furiously disassembled buildings, disabled vehicles, and left thousands of residents without homes.

Officials are calling this storm one of the deadliest tornados ever recorded in the state. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the supercell traveled across the state for nearly an hour with maximum winds of 170mph. It finally let up 60 miles away in Silver City, Mississippi. This type of storm is extremely rare because less than 1 percent of tornados travel more than 50 miles.

This tornado is responsible for 26 reported deaths so far. The number is likely to grow as cleanup continues.

Gleaning For The World is responding to help those affected by this widespread storm. The Concord-based nonprofit will be collecting disaster relief items in front of Sam’s Club in Lynchburg on Tuesday, March 28 and Wednesday, March 29, from 10am until 6pm each day.

Needed items include nonperishable foods, bottled water (as well as gallon jugs) and sports drinks, hygiene items (including toothpaste, toothbrushes, hair brushes, shampoo, conditioner, bars of soap, adult diapers, and feminine supplies, etc.), baby supplies (diapers, bottles, formula, rash cream, etc.), pet foods and supplies, and cleanup items like large trash bags, gloves, and bleach.

“Responding to help victims of natural disasters quickly and efficiently is what our team at Gleaning is trained to do,” Gleaning’s president Jeane Smiley-Mason said. “With a large-scale disaster like this, there are thousands of people in distress and needing help. Our community of supporters always comes through to help those in need and I’m asking once again for your help as we collect supplies and funds for this relief effort. When we can deliver a tractor trailer loaded with essential supplies to a community who has lost everything, it gives those residents a sense of hope for the future. Please donate if you are able.”

Supplies and monetary donations can be dropped off at Sam’s Club on Tuesday and Wednesday, or at Gleaning’s warehouse located at 7539 Stage Road in Concord. You can give a financial gift over the phone by calling Gleaning at 434-993-3600, by mail at GFTW, PO Box 645, Concord, VA 24538, or you can give towards this relief effort on their secure website at GFTW.org.