Gleaning for the World collects supplies for hurricane relief

Gleaning to send supplies to Florida, collecting items this week!

October 1, 2022 | CONCORD, VA: With Florida left in devastation after Hurricane Ian barreled through last week, Gleaning For The World is responding.

The organization was already collecting hurricane relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Fiona which hit Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, when all eyes began to watch as Ian strengthened out at sea.

“We made the decision to continue collecting for victims of Fiona, but to also begin asking for supplies for those affected by Hurricane Ian last week, too. We have nonprofit partners in Florida, and we knew we would be able to help quickly, if we had the supplies,” Gleaning’s president Jeane Smiley-Mason explained.

As floodwaters recede and residents begin to make their way into their neighborhoods to check their properties for damage and loss, Gleaning is gearing up to send relief supplies. The nonprofit will be back in front of Sam’s Club in Lynchburg this week to continue their collection Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10am until 6pm all three days.

The team at Gleaning is requesting and collecting hurricane relief supplies such as nonperishable foods, hygiene items, baby formula, diapers and other baby supplies, as well as items like gloves, trash bags, laundry detergent, flashlights and batteries. Paper products and kitchen supplies are also needed.

In large storms like Ian, pets are often displaced and shelters see an influx of animals. Gleaning For The World is also asking for pet foods (wet and dry), leashes, food bowls, and bedding to help comfort the animals as officials seek to reunite them with their owners.

All donations must be brand new in unopened packages.

Financial donations are also needed and can be made online at GFTW.org, or mailed to PO Box 645 Concord, VA 24538.

“It’s difficult to fathom what it feels like to lose your home, your personal belongings, or possibly your loved ones or pets in a storm like this. I pray you and I will never know that feeling,” Smiley-Mason continued. “It’s times like this that we can make a difference to someone facing complete devastation. I urge you, if you’re able, to please donate to this effort. There are so many people in Florida that need help and hope right now.”

Donations can also be dropped off at Gleaning’s offices located at 7539 Stage Road in Concord, VA between the hours of 9am and 5pm, Monday through Friday.

