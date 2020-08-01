Gleaning for the World collects supplies for Kentucky flood victims

The Concord-based relief organization Gleaning for the World is collecting items for the victims of the eastern Kentucky flooding. The death toll stands at 37. About 5,000 customers remain without power and hundreds of people are staying in emergency shelters.

Michael Justice with Gleaning told the Morningline that five food pantries in the region were destroyed.

Gleaning is collecting supplies at Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg Thursday and Friday, from 10am to 6pm each day. You can also visit gftw.org