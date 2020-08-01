Gleaning for the World collects supplies for Ukrainian refugees

March 4, 2020 | CONCORD, VA: With hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing for their lives and from their homes, jobs, schools, and communities, there is a tremendous need for humanitarian aid inside Ukraine, and in the countries surrounding Ukraine.

Gleaning’s overseas partners are ministering to, feeding, housing, and caring for these families and individuals as they face unimaginable circumstances. Not only have they fled for their lives, many of these refugees have loved ones who have stayed in Ukraine to fight causing families to be torn apart.

Gleaning’s partners have asked for donations of very specific items for the refugees, and Gleaning For The World is responding by hosting a humanitarian aid supply collection in front of Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg beginning Monday (March 7) at noon.

The organization is asking the public to donate financially for this effort which will allow them to respond to their overseas partners’ requests quickly. Additionally, a collection of personal care items, new blankets warm socks, and baby care supplies will be held next week. A full list of needed supplies will be available on Monday.

“Our long-time partners are serving those who have just lost everything. They have asked for our help, and we are asking for yours,” Gleaning’s president, Jeane Smiley-Mason said. “When we work together, great things can be accomplished. When everyone comes together to give, we are able to meet the needs of people who are facing utterly desperate and unimaginable circumstances.”

Gleaning For The World will host their collection in front of Sam’s Club Monday (March 7) from 12pm to 6pm, as well as Tuesday and Wednesday, 10am – 6pm. The public is invited to give brand new, unopened, unused, and in-date items which will make an incredible difference to the Ukrainian refugees. Monetary donations can be made online at GFTW.org

