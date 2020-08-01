Gleaning for the World continues collection efforts for Ky. flood victims

August 8, 2022 | CONCORD, VA: With 13 counties in Kentucky now declared federal disaster areas after the July 30 flooding, the need for help is critical. With slow receding waters, high rivers, and mudslides throughout the mountainous region, recovery and reconstruction efforts will take months and years to complete.

Displaced residents are staying in shelters, with family or friends, or have made other accommodations as they continue to assess the damages to their homes and property. Others who are able to stay in their homes are managing without running water or electricity.

Gleaning For The World, a local nonprofit organization based just 15 minutes outside of Lynchburg in Concord, Virginia is giving residents of central Virginia and beyond the opportunity to help the Kentucky families and individuals affected by this wide-spread flood.

Last week, Gleaning For The World collected supplies at their usual collection site in front of Sam’s Club in Lynchburg. This week, the collection continues at the same location Tuesday through Thursday, (August 9-11) from 10am until 6pm each day.

“When a natural disaster happens, it affects entire communities of people.” Jeane Smiley-Mason, Gleaning’s president explained. “Our goal in this effort (and every effort) of collecting supplies and funds during times like these is to not only provide the items that are critically-needed, but to also bring hope to the communities who have suffered great loss.”

The organization is asking the public to donate brand new, unused, unopened nonperishable foods, shelter supplies (paper kitchen products, can openers, toilet paper, paper towels), personal hygiene items, adult diapers, feminine care products, baby care items and diapers, cleanup items (gloves, trash bags, rakes, etc.), as well as pet foods and pet supplies.



The public is invited to drop off donations of supplies, cash, or check during the collection. You can also choose to give a financial donation online at gftw.org, send a check to GFTW, PO Box 645 Concord, VA 24538, or call Gleaning For The World at 434-993-3600 to donate over the phone or to inquire about ways to help.



Supply donations and financial donations may also be dropped off at Gleaning For The World, Monday through Friday, 9am until 5pm each day. Their warehouse address is 7539 Stage Road, Concord, Virginia. Learn more about Gleaning’s Kentucky Flood Relief at gftw.org.

###