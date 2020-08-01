Gleaning for the World holds Day of Giving

April 4, 2022 | CONCORD, VA: On Wednesday, April 6, from 8am until 8pm, Gleaning For The World is hosting their first-ever Day of Giving. Due to the generosity of donors, Gleaning For The World has an exciting $50,000 matching challenge in place for this one-day fundraiser.





That means, every dollar donated during this Day of Giving will be instantly doubled while the challenge lasts! The fundraising goal is to match the $50,000 challenge, raising a total of $100,000 for Gleaning For The World in just 12 hours.

Gleaning For The World is known for their work in disaster relief all across the nation, but they are also known for helping neighbors in need right here in central Virginia – through the distribution of foods, hygiene items, pet supplies and more to their 40+ partners in this region, who then pass on the foods and supplies to those needing a hand up.

The funds raised on this one-day Day of Giving will be used to help cover costs for Gleaning’s programs and services.

“Our Day of Giving is special. We hope our supporters will once again show up with their generosity, this time, not for a specific disaster or event, but to show they believe in the work being done in and through Gleaning For The World. Because we have this $50,000 matching challenge, it’s an exciting time to give – knowing that each donation given throughout this challenge will be instantly doubled,” Gleaning’s president, Jeane Smiley-Mason said.

Visit gftw.org/givingday to donate online through Gleaning’s secure donation page or through PayPal. Additionally, anyone wishing to donate in person may do so in two locations: At Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg between 10am and 6pm, and at Gleaning For The World, located at 7539 Stage Road, Concord, VA (approximately 15 minutes east of Lynchburg on 460) between 8am and 8pm, on Wednesday, April 6, only.



Gleaning For The World will be extending their open hours during their Day of Giving on April 6. The public is invited to visit the organization from 8am until 8pm for a tour of the facility.