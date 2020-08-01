Gleaning for the World holds “Love your Neighbor” donation drive

The Concord-based charity Gleaning for the World is holding a different kind of donation drive this week. Typically Gleaning helps people in other areas of the country or world who are affected by natural disasters. Now, Teresa Davis with Gleaning says they’re reaching out with a “Love your Neighbor” campaign:



Gleaning will be collecting food and supplies Tuesday through Saturday at Sam’s Club in Lynchburg from 10am to 6pm. They are also taking financial donations at the website gftw.org/neighbor.