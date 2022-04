It was a big day for Gleaning for the World: the relief organization based in Concord successfully met its match challenge on its day of giving.

Gleaning provides aid to people after disasters, locally and internationally. Their most recent efforts have been for tornado victims in Kentucky and war victims in Ukraine.

Gleaning successfully raised 50-thousand-dollars yesterday to meet a 50-thousand-dollar challenge match for a total of 100-thousand dollars in donations.