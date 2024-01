Gloria Witt, President of the Amherst County NAACP and the Democratic nominee for the 5th District Congressional seat, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about why she has chosen to run for Congress, the removal of a Confederate monument in front of the Amherst County Courthouse, her stance on gun control and gun violence, how she describes the situation at the Southern Border, does she support President Biden, her stance on abortion, and more.