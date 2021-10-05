GOP vote counting underway; Miyares wins AG nomination

The Republican Party of Virginia has begun counting votes from its convention, announcing its nominee for attorney general late Sunday. State Del. Jason Miyares won the race against three other candidates. John March is a spokesperson for the party. He says the several dozen people managing the hand-counting effort began their work Sunday afternoon. Next, they’ll count votes for the governor’s race, followed by the lieutenant governor’s race. The party used ranked-choice voting and a proportional representation system that makes counting a more complicated endeavor. Officials have warned it may take multiple days to finish the counting.