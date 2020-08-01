Gov. Northam extends legislative session

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced a move to effectively extend this year’s legislative to its customary 46-day length session after Republican lawmakers sought to cut it short. Northam signed a proclamation Thursday summoning lawmakers for a special session that would commence Wednesday for the purposes of continuing their work. Technically, the annual session had been scheduled to end Thursday because Republicans limited the calendar to 30 days. Without the action from Northam, Democrats could have been limited in what work had they time to finish.