Gov. Northam may try to legalize marijuana ahead of schedule

Governor Northam is indicating he’d like the state to legalize marijuana as soon as July 1—two and a half years before lawmakers planned. Under the measure passed by the general , possession of marijuana wouldn’t become legal until January 1, 2024 to coincide with the launch of the commercial market. But Northam said earlier this week that he doesn’t like the idea of continuing to punish people for something that will soon be legal. He has until the end of the month to amend bills to send back to the legislature for a special session.